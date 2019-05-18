Liverpool legend tells club to beat Man Utd, Chelsea to £142m midfielder

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has told the club to go out and re-sign Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona this summmer.

Coutinho’s £142million move to Barcelona has not all gone to plan, despite the Brazilian midfielder scoring against Manchester United in the Champions League this month.

Rumours of a return to England refuse to go away, with United themselves keen on taking the playmaker back to the north of England.

Reports in Spain even claimed that Chelsea have also identified Coutinho as the ideal replacement for Real Madrid bound Eden Hazard.

But now, Carragher has claimed that Jurgen Klopp should be examining the possibility of bringing Coutinho back to Anfield.

“I wouldn’t say I would be actively going to get him, but if there was a possibility of bringing Coutinho back for decent money, and Barca wanted to cut their losses a little bit because it hasn’t worked out, then I’d do that,” Carragher told the Liverpool Echo.

“Would he be welcomed back? I’m not sure. But he should be. I don’t see any reason why he shouldn’t be. We lack that player in the squad. We have it in [Adam] Lallana and [Xherdan] Shaqiri, but this is a different level of player.

“It’s the one thing Man City have on us, they have Bernardo Silva, David Silva, Kevin De Bruyne. We don’t have that type of player. We have great midfield players who are all very similar. We could add something a little bit different. But that would only really be if it was a good price for us.”

