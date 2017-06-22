Liverpool lifted after ‘positive talks over Algeria international’

Liverpool have reportedly opened talks with Napoli over the possibility of signing Algerian left-back Faouzi Ghoulam.

Ghoulam made 28 appearances for the club in Serie A last season, and also played regularly in European competition.

Anfield bosses are keen to offload Alberto Moreno, with Napoli having had an £11m bid rejected as the Reds value him at closer to the £15m mark.

The Daily Mail suggest that Ghoulam had been discussed as a target and the Reds were encouraged further by talks with the Italian club.

James Milner was first choice left-back last season, but it isn’t seen as his natural position, and Jurgen Klopp hopes to bring in a natural to move the former Manchester City man further up field.

Hull City’s Andrew Robertson and Celtic’s Kieran Tierney have also been quoted as potential options for Klopp, but the club have been focusing on finalising the move for Mohamed Salah in recent weeks.

Ghoulam, 26, has been at Napoli since 2013 and is an Algerian international with 23 caps and five goals for his country to his name.