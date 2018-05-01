Liverpool lifted as LaLiga outfit rule out swoop for major transfer target

Liverpool have been boosted by the news that Real Betis have no intention of trying to re-sign their former midfielder Dani Ceballos this summer.

The Spain Under-21 midfielder has emerged as a major transfer target for Jurgen Klopp this summer as he bids to plug the gap in his squad left by Philippe Coutinho’s January move to Barcelona.

Ceballos was tracked by Liverpool last summer, but instead opted to sign for Real Madrid, who stuck him on a six-year deal and placed his buyout at an incredible €500million.

But the midfielder has failed to impress at the Bernabeu and has reportedly been given permission by president Florentino Perez to move on after failing to make an impact under Zinedine Zidane.

Reports in the Spanish press have linked Ceballos with Roma, Real Betis and Liverpool – but it seems his former club have no plans in place to move for their former player amid talk of a €16million offer.

“Ceballos is not a player that we have on the table right now,” Los Verdiblancos president Angel Haro told Cadena Cope.

“The signings we will make depend on the budget available to us and that will be dependant on our league finish now and our status within Europe next season.

“Quique Setien? He has done an amazing job of course and we have been very clear from the start that he is here to lead a project and take us forward.

“Seeing the fans happy is very exciting for me and it is a great pride.”

Liverpool are said to be favourites to sign Ceballos this summer and they can boost their chances of attracting him by reaching the Champions League final when they face Roma in their semi-final second leg on Wednesday night.

Want news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.

More from Planet Sport:

EXCLUSIVE: Mariano Zabaleta on Davis Cup glory, Lionel Messi and Argentina’s love for Manchester City. (Tennis365)

Where are they now? The first winners of Chelsea’s five straight FA Youth Cups. (Planet Football)

Rugby Union Today: Stag in trouble and Loose Pass (Planet Rugby)