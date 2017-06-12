Roma line up Salah replacement as Egyptian nears Liverpool

Roma are reportedly ready to sanction Mohamed Salah’s move to Liverpool if the Reds agree to a compromised fee of €35million (£30.9m) for the winger.

The Reds have been in talks over a deal for the Egyptian over the past two weeks, but it seemed the deal was on the rocks after Roma rejected Liverpool’s initial bid of £28million.

It was claimed at the time that Roma valued the player at anything between £36m – £40million – a fee Liverpool were seemingly unwilling to pay.

But according to the Corriere dello Sport, Roma are now willing to accept a far lower fee and have told Liverpool they’d be willing to sell the winger if they match their now-lower £30.9million asking price.

Furthermore, reports on Monday state that the Giallorossi are already preparing for life without Salah by targeting Malmo frontman Teddy Bergqvist as his replacement.

The 18-year-old has a contract until December 2017 and the Swedish Under-19 ace fits the profile that new Roma sporting director Monchi wants to bring to the capital.

Roma are also bound by FIFA Financial Fair-Play regulations and must balance their books by the end of the month.

The sale of Salah would ensure they comply with the restrictions imposed on them, which is partly why they’re willing to compromise with the Reds over the fee.

The signing of Salah would provide Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool with a much-needed boost after a tricky week saw them first saw efforts to sign the Roma star stall, and then the club issue a public apology over their pursuit of Southampton’s Virgil van Dijk.

The former Chelsea star is keen to make the Anfield, having reportedly already agreed on wages of £90,000 a week.

Salah was pictured posing alongside Liverpool shirts last week and when asked about joining the club replied “Inshallah”, which translates to “God willing”.