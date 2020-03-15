Liverpool lifted in chase for £90m midfield target after Juventus decision

Liverpool appear to have been given a major boost in their efforts to sign Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz this summer.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has earmarked the Germany midfielder as a top target as he looks to bolster his squad next season, with Liverpool reported to have had a bid for the player turned down last summer.

Havertz is having another impressive season for Leverkusen, scoring 10 goals and adding eight assists in 34 appearances so far this campaign, and that also led to significant interest from Juventus in the 20-year-old.

However, according to Italian publication Calciomercato, the Turin giants are not willing to meet Leverkusen’s £73million (€80m) asking price for the talented midfielder.

The report also claims that due to the number of teams interested in the youngster, the Old Lady won’t even bother attempting to negotiate for a lower price.

Leverkusen managed to keep Havertz at the club last summer, but as the youngster’s contract ends in 2022, they now face a major decision in the next transfer window.

If Bayer choose not to sell the player in the summer, they then run the risk of Havertz running down his current deal and leaving on a free in the future.

However, Leverkusen manager Peter Bosz has insisted that the player will not be leaving the club for less than £90m.

“Kai is 20 years old, but this is already his fourth season in the Bundesliga,” Bosz said to Dutch publication Algemeen Dagblad.

“That says a lot. Everyone in Germany sees him as a child prodigy. He is from Aachen, has been here since he was eight. Nice boy to work with. Intelligent. He also plays the piano.

“We sold his buddy, Julian Brandt, to Borussia Dortmund last summer. Havertz suddenly became even more of an eye-catcher.

“A lot came to him before the winter break. We lost the derby at Koln and three days later also at home to Hertha Berlin. Suddenly the entire stadium whistled him off. He was devastated by that. ‘Why do people hate me?’ Then he’s just another 20-year-old and you explain: ‘They don’t hate you, but this is how it goes’.

“During the winter break, we showed images that he did not reach the box enough. Now he does that more often. His share of goals and assists has skyrocketed.

“He can’t be held on to next summer. That will be a transfer of €100 million.

“What am I saying? More than 100 million!”

