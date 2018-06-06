Liverpool likely to be unimpressed after target has shocker

Liverpool scouts were reportedly in attendance to watch Turkey defender Caglar Soyuncu in his side’s 1-1 friendly draw with Russia on Tuesday night.

The Reds have been strongly linked with a move for the Freiburg star, having already snapped up Fabinho from Monaco – while Naby Keita will also join them from July 1 and Lyon’s Nabil Fekir could also sign.

Turkish-Football claims that Anfield scouts where in Moscow to check out how Soyuncu got on but are likely to have come away unimpressed with the player, who has also been linked with Arsenal.

Soyuncu committed a terrible error, giving away possession on the edge of his own box as Aleksandr Samdeov opened the scoring for Russia.

He managed to see out the rest of the game without too many alarms but will hardly have made a great impression.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp remains in the market for a new centre-back, despite Dejan Lovren’s undoubted upturn in form since the arrival of his former team-mate Virgil van Dijk at Anfield.

Klopp’s main focus, however, is on landing a new goalkeeper and it would appear that a Barcelona stopper is open to a move to Merseyside – if the Catalan giants deem his surplus to requirements this summer.

Want news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.