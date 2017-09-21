Liverpool could be without three key men v Leicester, Klopp admits

Dejan Lovren, Joel Matip and Emre Can are all major doubts for Liverpool’s televised clash at Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday evening, Jurgen Klopp has revealed.

Croatian defender Lovren has picked up a back problem and is not in training, while fellow defender Matip and midfielder Can picked up knocks in the Reds’ 1-1 draw with Burnley last Saturday.

“It’s nothing major but it was enough to keep him out two games,” Klopp said on Thursday. “He is not in training so far, so that means he’s a doubt for the weekend. That’s not too cool.

“He’s not in training and is a doubt for the weekend.

“Matip and Can also have bits from the last game.”

Klopp is unsure whether he will be without all three players or none at all, but he discussed how he might deal with a lack of defenders.

“Ragnar (Klavan) played the third game in a row,” Klopp added. “Joe [Gomez] played the centre-half position. We have to see what we can do. But until it is clarified we have to wait. We will see – there are still two days to go.

“That’s how it is, players get can ill overnight and you have to make another plan.”