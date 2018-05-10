Liverpool line-up £155m Serie A hitman as concern over Salah grows

Liverpool will turn their attentions to a Serie A star should they lose Mo Salah in the summer, a report claims.

TMW claims that Jurgen Klopp is aware that interest in Salah is mounting, with Real Madrid the most seriously linked with a summer move.

While the Reds do not want to lose their 43-goal star this summer, they also realise it may be hard to keep Real at bay.

Consequently, Klopp has turned his attention to possible replacements for the Egypt international, and Juventus star Paulo Dybala is the name atop that list.

However, Bild claimed earlier in the month that Bayern Munich will make a move for Dybala if they lose Polish striker Robert Lewandowski this summer.

Juventus chief executive Beppe Marotta told Sky Italia in January that Juventus do not need to sell star players unless the request to leave.

“He is a very strong player, on who rely a lot,” Marotta said.

“But Dybala will undoubtedly remain at Juve, also because we do not need to sell anyone, unless the same player asks.”

Dybala’s brother and agent, Gustavo, was reportedly trying to find a way out for the player, who is valued in the region of £155million.

