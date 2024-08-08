Euro Paper Talk: Liverpool line up electric winger to follow Zubimendi in spectacular £126m double coup; Real Madrid plot Tottenham raid

Liverpool have been tipped to sign Martin Zubimendi AND Anthony Gordon

Liverpool have been tipped to sign a long-term target alongside Martin Zubimendi, Tottenham could lose a star player to Real Madrid, while Chelsea are closing in on ANOTHER new signing who’s set for a medical – all in Thursday’s edition of Euro Paper Talk.

LIVERPOOL PLOT £126M DOUBLE DEAL

Liverpool are the only Premier League side not to have made a signing this summer but this will change very soon, with Martin Zubimendi expected to join from Real Sociedad.

The 25-year-old, who played his role in Spain winning Euro 2024 this summer, has a £51m release clause in his contract which the Reds must pay upfront to secure a deal – in other words, no structured payments or clauses will be accepted for the player.

Basque outlet Noticias de Gipuzkoa has claimed that Liverpool ARE willing to pay Zubimendi’s release clause – meaning an agreement is just around the corner.

Arne Slot has been on the hunt for a new defensive midfielder to compete with Wataru Endo and the Sociedad maestro could prove to be a perfect fit.

As revealed by David Ornstein on Wednesday, sources close to Sociedad claim that Zubimendi is expected to accept the move to Liverpool.

Ornstein adds that if Zubimendi asks to leave Sociedad, the club will not stand in his way.

This comes after Zubimendi refused to join Arsenal in January as he did not want to disadvantage his team in the middle of a season, which has earned him some favours.

With that in mind, everything points towards Liverpool snapping up the talented Spaniard on a £51m deal in the coming days.

Fabrizio Romano: Liverpool could still get Anthony Gordon

Trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano has said that Liverpool could still sign Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon in the latter stages of the transfer window.

Before the PSR deadline that forced Newcastle into selling players, Liverpool had agreed a deal that would’ve seen Gordon join them for £75m and Joe Gomez sign for the Magpies for £45m.

Medicals were even booked for the pair but the Magpies were ultimately able to sell Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh instead, so the deal was shelved.

But Romano insists that Gordon, who is valued at approximately £75m by Newcastle, could still join Liverpool in the coming weeks.

“If they drop the price at Newcastle, that could still be a possibility, I think, for Liverpool in the final weeks of the transfer window,” Romano told GIVEMESPORT.

“But it’s not something that I’m hearing is now really imminent, because there is still no bid to Newcastle. There is still no fresh club-to-club conversation.”

“So we have to see what happens in kind of domino players. But, at the moment, is not something really imminent and we also have to respect Newcastle.

“They want to keep Anthony Gordon at the club. So, it’s not going to be easy at all, but the appreciation is 100% confirmed.”

The former Everton man was a boyhood Liverpool supporter and as we have consistently reported, is keen to make the switch to Anfield.

REAL MADRID EYE DAMAGING TOTTENHAM RAID

Real Madrid are preparing to launch a €50m (£43.06m) offer for Tottenham centre-back Cristian Romero. (Various)

AC Milan’s move for Tottenham right-back Emerson Royal is ‘not at risk’ despite a small gap in the club’s valuations. (Calciomercato)

Atletico Madrid are closing in on the signing of Julian Alvarez from Manchester City (AS).

Aston Villa ‘insist’ on signing Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix and are expected to launch a firm offer for him in the coming days. (Various)

Crystal Palace are considering a surprise move for former player Wilfried Zaha, who is ready to leave Galatasaray. (The Telegraph)

Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Piero Hincapie is set to leave this summer. Liverpool and Tottenham have previously been linked with the Ecuadorian international.

Former Liverpool man Naby Keita is set to leave Werder Bremen after just one season with the Bundesliga club. (Officially confirmed by Werder Bremen)

NEW CHELSEA SIGNING IMMINENT

Atletico Madrid forward Samu Omorodion is set to travel for his Chelsea medical ahead of completing his move to Stamford Bridge. (Fabrizio Romano)

Boca Juniors defender Aaron Anselmino has joined Chelsea for €25m (£21.5m). He has signed a six-year contract and will stay with Boca on loan until the end of the season. (Fabrizio Romano)

Chelsea have been contacted by Rangers over a loan for 19-year-old academy midfielder Leo Castledine. Aberdeen are also interested. (FootballScotland)

Brighton have raised their price tag for Billy Gilmour, putting the Scotsman’s expected move to Napoli in doubt. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Brighton and Hove Albion are leading the race for Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley amid competition from Atalanta. (Tutto Atalanta)

Brighton striker Denis Undav is set to leave and join Stuttgart for a club-record fee of €26.7m (£23m). He will sign a three-year deal at the German side. (Florian Plettenberg)

MAN UTD STAR CLOSE TO JOINING PSG

Manchester United are close to agreeing a deal that will see Jadon Sancho join Paris Saint-Germain on a permanent deal. (Football Insider)

Barcelona are showing an interest in Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman, who Vincent Kompany is willing to offload this summer. He is open to joining the Catalans. (Fussball Transfers)

Leeds United are demanding a ‘double-digit million’ figure for Maximilian Wober amid interest from Borussia Monchengladbach. (BILD)

Brentford have agreed a deal for Napoli midfielder Jens Cajuste. (London Evening Standard)

Brentford defender Mathias Jorgenson is set to join FC Copenhagen IF the Bees can sign a replacement. (Tipsbladet)

West Ham are going ‘all out’ for Girona defender Arnau Martinez and have made contact with the player’s camp. (Sport)

WEST HAM, LEICESTER GET ELYE WAHI BOOST

Lens have rejected a bid of around €20m (£17.2m) from Marseille for West Ham and Leicester striker target Elye Wahi. (Fabrice Hawkins)

Bayern Munich have not ruled out selling Alphonso Davies this summer, with Real Madrid admirers of the full-back. (Diario AS)

Hoffenheim have submitted a bid to sign Southampton centre-back Armel Bella-Kotchap. (Florian Plettenberg)

Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners has failed to turn up for training in an attempt to force through a move to Juventus. Liverpool have previously been linked with the Dutchman. (Various)

