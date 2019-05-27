Liverpool line up move for new Alisson back up as Mignolet nears exit

Liverpool are reportedly ready to make a move for Hull City’s veteran stopper David Marshall as a replacement for Simon Mignolet.

The 34-year-old is out of contract this summer and Marshall’s impressive displays in the Championship last season appear to have alerted Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

Indeed, Alan Nixon in the Scottish Sun claims that the Reds have pencilled in a deal for Marshall, believing that he can come in to strengthen their goalkeeping options behind No.1 Alisson.

A report in the Daily Star states that Mignolet will be leaving for £15million this summer, while Loris Karius remains on loan at Besiktas.

Young Reds stopper Caoimhin Kelleher is being tipped for a bright future at the club, but Klopp wants a veteran presence on board to allow the young Irsihman to continue his development.