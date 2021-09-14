Liverpool have been given some hope that Borussia Dortmund will sell Jude Bellingham in January – but they have been informed that any deal will cost them a club-record deal.

After making a breakthrough at a young age with Birmingham City, Bellingham has been honing his craft with Borussia Dortmund. He has coped admirably with the step up to top-flight football, making 46 appearances last season. His form earned him a place in England’s Euro 2020 squad, where he became the youngest ever player to feature in the competition – although his record was broken within a week.

Reports earlier this month claimed Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is a huge admirer of Bellingham and wants to bring him to Anfield. Furthermore, a report stated the Reds had checked on his progress after starting alongside Jordan Henderson for England recently.

In addition, it was suggested Liverpool were readily exploring the possibility of a January deal for teenage star. Via the Daily Star, the Reds are reportedly willing to spend up to £80m to lure the midfielder to Anfield.

While perhaps seemingly unlikely to many, those links were given serious accreditation by trusted journalist Paul Joyce of The Times.

And witb talk of a concrete January approach from Liverpool gathering pace, reports in Germany state Dortmund would be willing to sell.

As per BILD, however, the Bundesliga outfit have reportedly set what would be a club-record fee for Liverpool on the midfielder.

They state they would seek €100m for the teenager, with the £85.2m fee breaking the Reds’ existing transfer record.

That would top the £75m paid for Virgil van Dijk to Southampton in January 2019 by more than £10m.

How will Liverpool’s midfield look without Elliott? Following Harvey Elliott’s ankle injury, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has an obvious - but somewhat untested - midfield selection decision.

And quite whether Liverpool would be prepared to spend that remains to be seen.

However, BILD reckons that price would prove prohibitive to Jurgen Klopp’s side. And despite the injury sustained by Harvey Elliott on Sunday, it’s a fee they would be unlikely to match.

Pundit backs Liverpool chase for Bellingham

The prospect of Bellingham moving to Liverpool is certainly a deal that would excite many a Reds fan.

And former Premier League striker Noel Whelan insists Liverpool would be getting the real deal if they signed him.

“Wow, he would be an amazing signing,” Whelan told Football Insider.

“I thought he was excellent against Andorra. I’m always excited to watch him. He ticks every single box as a midfielder.

“He has good stature, a good engine, a great passing range and vision. I love the little drag backs and nutmegs. He is just technically very gifted. The complete midfield player.

“I’m sure it’s not just Liverpool keeping an eye on him because he is a really, really exciting prospect. A lot of the top clubs in Europe will be interested.”

