Liverpool-linked Barcelona defender closing in on shock Everton move

Barcelona defender Yerry Mina is closing in on a move to Everton, according to the latest reports.

According to Goal.com, the 23-year-old is “ready to make a move to the Premier League” with Everton, and that his uncle and agent Jair Mina has already informed the Toffees that he is happy with their proposal.

Everton boss Marco Silva apparently reached out to Jair to explain the role that Yerry would have in his side and what his plans are for the team as a whole.

Goal claims that the Colombia international was promised a role as a regular starter, something which is a huge factor for the defender.

The centre-back, who scored three goals at the World Cup for Colombia, has struggled to get game time at the Camp Nou since his €11.8million January transfer.

In fact he played in just five La Liga matches last season and often didn’t even make the bench for manager Ernesto Valverde’s side.

Liverpool have also been tipped to move for Mina, but have had more concrete links with Croatia World Cup star Domagoj Vida.