Liverpool linked Senegal striker given deadline to decide future

Lazio have told reported Juventus and Liverpool target Keita Balde Diao to decide on his future before the end of the week.

The 22-year-old forward was linked with a move to Liverpool this weekend, with the Reds hoping the star’s friendship with Senegalese team-mate Sadio Mane could help them win the race for his signature.

But it seemed the player was set to opt for a move to Champions League finalists Juventus, despite further reported interest from AC Milan.

However, the interest from Liverpool appears to have given Balde plenty to think about. While the move to Juventus initially appeared a done deal, the alleged approach from Jurgen Klopp’s side have given the striker a dilemma – news which Lazio are not happy about as they were keen to see the player decide on his future sooner rather than later.

As such, the Corriere dello Sport writes that Balde has been told he must decide his next move before the end of this week.

The striker has also been offered a new deal to stay at Lazio, but having rejected their initial offer, and with just 12 months left on his existing deal, the £40million-rated forward seems certain to move on.

While the former Barcelona academy talent still looks most likely to join Juventus, the Reds at this stage cannot be ruled out entirely.

Liverpool seem intent on strengthening their forward line this summer ahead of their return to the Champions League and are also reportedly set to open talks with Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette.