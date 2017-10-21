Liverpool-linked striker underlines love for Man Utd

Germany striker Timo Werner has revealed he may reject a move to Liverpool – because he’s a Manchester United fan.

Werner has been a revelation for RB Leipzig this season, already scoring five goals in just six games, and that form has seen him linked with moves to Liverpool and Barcelona.

However, speaking to Sky, Werner has revealed the club closest to his heart, and it may make a move to Anfield problematic.

“As a young boy, you always dream of the big club you’d like to play for,” he told Sky .

“It used to be Manchester United under Alex Ferguson, who always won. A young boy is always a fan of those who win.

“You can’t just drop something like that. When it’s going well, you dream of playing somewhere else.”