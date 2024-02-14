Liverpool-linked West Ham man talks up perfect Anfield switch that’ll help attract Xabi Alonso too

Xabi Alonso could be lured in as Jurgen Klopp's successor if Liverpool succeed in raiding West Ham

A West Ham man Liverpool are chasing has opened the door to a summer switch to Anfield, and his arrival could also help the Reds to lure Xabi Alonso too.

Jurgen Klopp’s recent announcement he’ll leave Liverpool at season’s end has understandably left Reds fans feeling a touch nervous about what the future holds. What’s more, largely going under the radar amid Klopp’s bombshell last month was confirmation Jorg Schmadtke would depart after the winter window closed.

Schmadtke was Liverpool’s sporting director having succeeded Julian Ward last year.

The German was largely responsible for Liverpool’s three summer signings from the Bundesliga – Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch.

But with Schmadtke now departed, Liverpool must hire a new sporting director as well as a successor to Klopp.

To that end, 90min state Liverpool will appoint a new sporting director BEFORE they settle on their next manager.

Among the names Liverpool are considering are West Ham’s Tim Steidten and Dan Ashworth of Newcastle.

However, with Ashworth emerging as Manchester United’s primary focus, Liverpool’s attention looks certain to turn to Steidten.

Why appointing Steidten can help attract Alonso

The 44-year-old joined West Ham last summer following successful stints with Werder Bremen and Bayer Leverkusen. In fact, Steidten played a huge role in assembling Leverkusen’s current squad that are dominating the Bundesliga.

What’s more, Steidten is also the man who was most responsible for appointing Xabi Alonso as Leverkusen’s manager.

Liverpool are sizing Steidten up and his rumoured frosty relationship with David Moyes could aid Liverpool’s cause.

Steidten is believed to generally prefer high risk/high reward deals from mainland Europe, such as the signings of Mohammed Kudus and Edson Alvarez.

However, Moyes prefers signing proven British stars with Premier League experience, such as James Ward-Prowse, Kalvin Phillips and Harry Maguire who West Ham bid £30m for last summer.

The suggestions Moyes and Steidten sometimes lock horns have been acknowledged in prior reports from the Liverpool Echo and Football Insider.

Now, in quotes carried by Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Steidten left the door ajar to Liverpool when responding to claims his future lays on Merseyside.

“An honour” to be linked with Liverpool – Steidten

“I’ve heard that I am supposed to be on the list at Liverpool,” said Steidten. “It is one of the biggest clubs in the world, so it’s an honour. But so far nobody from LFC has contacted me yet.

“I generally feel very comfortable at West Ham. I quickly realised how intense this league is.

“Accordingly, we signed the right players in the last transfer windows. The squad is strong, so we can achieve our goals.

“I am looking forward facing the next weeks and months until the end of the season. Of course we are already planning the next window.

“What happens to the future, we will see.“

While Steidten’s quotes aren’t exactly the smoking gun, it’s perhaps telling he’s done very little to put Liverpool off his trail.

What’s more, if 90min are correct in stating Liverpool will hire a new sporting director before landing a manager, appointing Steidten would no doubt help to attract Alonso shortly thereafter.

The pair’s fantastic connection at Leverkusen will leave Alonso in no doubt he’ll have a capable and trusted ally in Steidten if the German is already at Anfield.