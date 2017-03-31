Liverpool linked with move for £22m Roma star

Liverpool are set to spend big to bring an Argentine midfielder to the Premier League, according to reports.

Italian press are claiming that the Reds have placed Leandro Paredes at the top of their summer shopping list.

Calciomercato claim that the Roma midfielder could be sold to ease financial issues at the Serie A club, with a £22m price-tag mooted.

Paredes is not a regular at Stadio Olimpico, starting just 10 games in the Serie A this season. The regular substitute, coming off the bench 14 times in the league, will, however, enjoy a spell in the first team after Daniele de Rossi was ruled out with injury.

The report claims that Roma will consider his future over the next two months after they evaluate his performances in the starting 11.

Liverpool were knocked back with a bid for Paredes in the summer, but it appears Reds’ boss Jurgen Klopp is unwilling to give up.

The Merseyside club are expected to spend big in the summer and, according to another Italian outlet TMW, they could splash £52million on Serie A players.

Alongside Paredes, the report links Liverpool with a £30m move for Inter Milan’s Ivan Perisic.

The winger has been heavily linked with a move to Anfield and his fellow Croation and Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has recently encouraged his Klopp to sign him.

