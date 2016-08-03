Liverpool linked with move for highly-rated Gremio striker

Liverpool have reportedly expressed an interest in Gremio striker Luan, with reports in Spain suggesting he is also being tracked by Barcelona.

Luan has attracted the interest of clubs across Europe with five goals in his first eight appearances of the Brazilian domestic season; his form has also earned him a call-up for the Brazil Olympic squad.

Grêmio unlikely to sell Luan to Barcelona for the €20m the Spanish club intend to offer, says Lancenet. Grêmio want above €30m to sell him. — Paulo Freitas (@Cynegeticus) August 2, 2016

It seems unlikely that Liverpool would win any battle with Barcelona for a player, especially when Luan will be playing at the Olympics alongside Neymar.

The report – in Sport – suggests that Gremio refused to negotiate with the Reds, presumably because they are keen to do a deal with Barcelona.