Liverpool linked with move for unwanted PSG winger

Liverpool are reportedly interested in a move for PSG winger Lucas Moura, who has been told he can leave.

According to ESPN, there are five more PSG players up for sale after the loan exit of Jese Rodriguez to Stoke City, which was confirmed earlier today.

Lucas was PSG’s record £38m signing in 2013 and has scored 44 goals in 212 games for the club, but has now been deemed surplus to requirements.

The other players not part of Unai Emery’s plans are Blaise Matuidi, Serge Aurier, Hatem Ben Arfa and Grzegorz Krychowiak.

Matuidi is a long-term target for Juventus and is reportedly set for a medical ahead of a move to the Serie A champions.

Meanwhile, Aurier has been extensively linked with Tottenham and Manchester United, Ben Arfa has suitors in France and Pole Krychowiak is apparently wanted by clubs in Ligue 1, La Liga and Serie A but his asking price could be prohibitive.