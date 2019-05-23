Liverpool linked with shock summer swoop for star West Ham winger

Liverpool are eyeing a shock move for West Ham United star Felipe Anderson this summer, according to a report.

Despite pushing Manchester City all the way in the Premier League and reaching the final of the Champions League, Jurgen Klopp could look to strengthen his attacking options this summer.

The Daily Mail are now reporting that former Lazio star Anderson has emerged as an option for Liverpool, with the Brazilian having impressed since moving to West Ham last year.

The Hammers paid a club-record £36m to sign Anderson last summer, and he scored 10 goals in all competitions for them this season in 40 appearances.

Two possible factors could help Liverpool get a deal over the line; the first being that Anderson was not named by Brazil in their Copa America squad.

The chance to play Champions League football at a much bigger club could provide a huge boost for the 26-year-old’s hopes of establishing a place in the squad.

The other is that his countryman Roberto Firmino is already at Anfield, and he could play a role in persuading Anderson to swap London for Merseyside.

Get the latest personalised Reds products on our new TEAMtalk Liverpool shop!