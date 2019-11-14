Harry Wilson says Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has played a part in his impressive Bournemouth form by boosting his confidence with text messages.

Wales forward Wilson is on a season-long loan from Liverpool and scored his fourth goal for the Cherries at Newcastle last weekend.

The 22-year-old has been a Bournemouth regular as Eddie Howe’s side have climbed into the top half of the Premier League, and says Klopp has had time to keep track on him despite overseeing leaders Liverpool’s unbeaten start to the season.

“I am always in touch with Liverpool, they have a loan guy there who I am in contact with every week, and I get the odd message off the manager,” Wilson said.

“He says he has been watching and after I scored against Man City he congratulated me on the goal. He messaged and said ‘great free-kick!’

“It gives you a boost to see that, and it is great he is keeping an eye on me.

“It is good to know when you go out on loan you are not forgotten about.

“I’m still in contact with a few of the lads and if I can get to a game I always will.

“To see Liverpool win the Premier League would be fantastic being a Liverpool fan.

“But to get to the Euros with Wales would be just as special.”

Wilson would win his 16th cap by playing in the crunch Euro 2020 qualifier against Azerbaijan in Baku on Saturday.

Read more: Kylian Mbappe has once again been strongly linked with a move to Liverpool next summer after reports in Spain claimed PSG were frantically scouring the transfer market for a world-class replacement.