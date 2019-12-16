Liverpool loan star heading home to have ‘strange’ injury assessed

Harry Wilson looks set to return to Liverpool for assessments on a leg injury which Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has described as “strange”.

Wilson was missing for the Cherries’ shock 1-0 win at Chelsea on Saturday, having already been absent from the 3-0 defeat to his parent club as he was ineligible.

It was a bittersweet afternoon for the 22-year-old, who had featured in all but one Premier League game this season up to that point, including 11 starts from 14 games for Eddie Howe’s men.

He is also Bournemouth‘s leading goalscorer, having found the back of the net six times so far this campaign, though there are concerns over his all-round contribution on loan.

Regardless, Wilson appears set for a longer spell on the sidelines, with Howe revealing a “strange” injury that will see him report back to Melwood for an extensive checkup.

“Harry’s is a strange one. He suffered a knock on his leg, a dead leg,” he told the Daily Echo.

“But it’s swelled up and the swelling keeps returning.

“We are going to probably get him back to Liverpool this week and hope he can be back very soon.”

Howe believes that sending Wilson back to Liverpool to test the injury is the “right thing to do,” and that although Bournemouth are confident it won’t be a major the lack of clarity over Wilson’s swelling could see him out for a lengthier period.

Meanwhile, Liverpool will let Adam Lallana leave the club on a free transfer when his contract at Anfield expires at the end of the season, according to a report.

Lallana joined the Reds from the well-trodden path from Southampton in 2014 and became a regular in the starting eleven in his first three seasons on Merseyside.

A host of different injuries, coupled with a loss of form have seen the ex-Saint slide down the pecking order in Liverpool’s midfield, and the imminent £7.25m arrival of Takumi Minamino appears to have spelled the end for Lallana.

Minamino operates in a similar role to Lallana and the Japan star is slotted to sign for the Reds on January 1, with this report suggest when his debut could fall for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

And that will mean curtains for Lallana, according to The Athletic, with the player set to wave goodbye to Anfield at the end of the season. Read more…