Liverpool ‘look to De Sciglio to solve full-back problems’

Liverpool have reportedly launched a £16million bid for AC Milan full-back Mattia De Sciglio.

With Alberto Moreno currently the only recognised left-back in the squad, manager Jurgen Klopp is looking to strengthen his defensive options, after selling Brad Smith to Bournemouth.

Attentions have now turned the 23-year-old Italian, following their failed attempt to sign Leicester’s Ben Chilwell.

Despite having already made seven signings this summer, it is reported that Klopp ‘would love’ to sign the Italian star, who has struggled to nail down a starting spot in the Milan starting line-up.

De Sciglio has made 85 appearances for Milan, and was a key part of the Italian team that reached the quarter finals of Euro 2016.

The player’s agent has suggested that Liverpool have a fight on their hands to sign the player, as ‘many clubs’ have expressed an interest in him.