Liverpool look to offload unhappy flop in player-plus-cash swap deal

Liverpool could offload Loris Karius to Werder Bremen and get a new back-up keeper as part of the deal, according to a report.

Karius was sent on a two-year loan to Turkish giants Besiktas last season but his spell has not gone to plan, with rumours of a possible early termination and unpaid wages, and now speculation that the Black Eagles are looking to offload him before next season.

The German, whose career at Liverpool was effectively over after last season’s Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid, is expected to leave Anfield on a permanent basis this summer.

However, this would leave Liverpool in the market for a replacement assuming Simon Mignolet departs, with veteran Hull City goalkeeper David Marshall recently linked.

Turkish outlet Fotosport offer an update on the situation by claiming that Werder Bremen stopper Jiri Pavlenka is interesting Jurgen Klopp and that a summer swoop is on the cards.

Besiktas’ board are apparently closely following negotiations between Liverpool and Werder as a potential swap deal between the two involving Karius is tempting the Bundesliga side.

Besiktas are still hoping to offload the 25-year-old due to his high wages, with Fulham’s Fabri a possible replacement for Karius, who would be sent to Bremen in a player-plus-cash deal.

Pavlenka has been one of the best keepers in the Bundesliga following his arrival from Slavia Praha, and it is suggested that he would be unlikely to accept a back-up role, which he would obviously have at Liverpool due to Alisson being No.1.