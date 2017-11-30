Liverpool look to reach compromise deal for €25m-rated Roma left-back

Liverpool are hoping to barter down Roma’s asking price for full-back Emerson Palmieri after receiving assurances over the player’s fitness levels.

The Reds were thought to be tracking the Brazilian last summer, but a serious knee injury put paid to their advances and Jurgen Klopp ended up pushing through a deal for Andrew Robertson instead.

But after Robertson failed to make an impression and after Alberto Moreno suffered a really poor evening at his former club Sevilla last week, the left-back issue has again been pushed to the forefront of Klopp’s thinking.

And the Reds boss has been encouraged to make a move for Palmieri, with the player returning to action for their reserve side in recent weeks.

While the player is yet to feature for their first team, la Corriere dello Sport claims Liverpool have already spoken to Roma officials about the player and will look to follow up their interest by making a firm move for the player.

The player is contracted to Roma until 2021 and has a €25million release clause in his deal. However, after suffering a long-term knee issue, it’s reported Liverpool will try and convince the Italians to accept a lower fee.

