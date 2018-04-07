Liverpool looking to pip Real Madrid to signing of Serie A stopper

Liverpool are reportedly plotting to beat Real Madrid to the signing of AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma this summer.

Jurgen Klopp is expected to move for a new stopper this summer as lingering doubts continue over whether Loris Karius or Simon Mignolet are capable of taking Liverpool to the next level.

The Reds still have cash left over from the £142million sale of Philippe Coutinho in January and are ready to move for Donnarumma, according to Calciomercato.

Roma star Alisson and Stoke stopper Jack Butland had been thought to be Liverpool’s main targets to solve their goalkeeping conundrum, but it would now appear that 19-year-old Donnarumma could be the answer.

The Milan youngster has already won five caps for Italy, despite his tender age, and has also been linked with Real and French giants PSG.

And only last month, former Anfield favourite Steve Nicol suggested Liverpool should try and sign Donnarumma.

He said: “To be honest I think Liverpool should go and see if they can either get a No 1 or have somebody who’s on a level with [Loris] Karius.

“[Simon] Mignolet isn’t, he’s clearly the No 2 and I think what Mignolet’s doing is waiting to see if he can get a game in the World Cup.

“[Thibaut] Courtois has had a couple of injury nicks recently and a good World Cup would mean Mignolet is in the shop window and he could get himself a good move.”