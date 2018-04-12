Liverpool look to seal double deal as Klopp eyes €130m Serie A duo

Liverpool are reportedly plotting a double raid on Napoli this summer, with Jorginho and Lorenzo Insigne being tipped to move to Anfield in a €130million deal.

The Reds are ready to go all out in a bid to land the highly-rated duo, but TransferMarketWeb claims they will have to fork out £113m to get their men.

Jorginho and Insigne have played major roles in what has been an outstanding campaign for Maurizio Sarri’s men, with the Partenopei now establishing themselves as genuine Serie A title contenders.

The Italy internationals have contributed 17 goals and 16 assists between them this season, with Insigne thriving in his No. 10 role, while Jorginho has been superb in Napoli’s midfield engine room.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is said to be ready to revamp his midfield this summer, with Emre Can likely to be on the way and James Milner not getting any younger.

Naby Keita is on the way from Leipzig, but Klopp has yet to fill the void left by Philippe Couitinho’s January departure to Barcelona and Insigne would appear to fit the bill perfectly.

Jorginho would also be a straight swap for Can, who looks set to join either Juventus or Bayern Munich on a free transfer at the end of the season, and would give the Reds a perfect defensive shield in front of their ever-improving back four.

Liverpool, who reached the Champions League semi-finals after dumping runaway Premier League leaders Man City out of the tournament 5-1 on aggregate, will be hoping that two more signings from Italy will prove to be as successful as the one they signed in the summer.

Mo Salah arrived from Roma for €42million and is approaching 40 goals for the club in what has been an astonishing return to England for the former Chelsea flop.

Want news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.