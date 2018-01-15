Liverpool looking to stun Manchester giants with £35m attacker move

Liverpool are reportedly looking to hijack the two Manchester clubs’ hopes of signing Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez in a £121.5m triple swoop.

According to a Daily Star exclusive, Liverpool are ‘ready to enter the race’ for Sanchez.

City ‘remain favourites’ over Manchester United, however the latest twist proposes that the Anfield club are willing to spend some of their Philippe Coutinho windfall to bring the Chile international in.

A second story in the Star, penned by Marc Williams, adds that Liverpool would be ‘prepared’ to pay £35m to sign Sanchez now. In fact, they could even ‘shell out upwards’ of that number.

Meanwhile, Portuguese publication Correio da Manha has once again linked Sporting start Gelson Martins with a move to Liverpool.

The report states that the Reds have long held an interest in the winger, who has a £53m release clause.

The 22-year-old has scored 22 goals in 116 appearances for the club since breaking into the first team in 2014/15, including nine goals in 28 games this campaign.

The Correio da Manha story claims Liverpool are only willing to pay half of Martins’ release clause however, which would be around a £26.5m outlay, but they would multiply his current wage by five.

To complete the Liverpool transfer hat-trick, Jonathan Northcroft offers a Thomas Lemar update in the Sunday Times. The headline says Liverpool have ‘cooled’ on the £90m winger, but he ‘remains Jurgen Klopp’s leading candidate to replace Philippe Coutinho’.

The story claims that Klopp still want Lemars, but not for £90m: their valuation is closer to £60m for the Monaco man.

In addition, Jurgen Klopp ‘is prepared to wait until summer to try and secure better value in the market’.