Liverpool star reveals unworkable ‘goal’ that makes Anfield exit inevitable

A Liverpool player appears destined to leave after outlining an aim that is almost guaranteed not to come true at Anfield.

During Jurgen Klopp’s tenure at the helm, Liverpool have developed arguably the strongest starting eleven in England. Their first eleven almost picks itself, with the vast majority of positions not open to debate when it comes to team selection.

One area of the pitch in which Klopp may never need worry is between the sticks. Alisson Becker became the world’s most expensive goalkeeper upon signing from Roma in 2018. Since arriving he has more than justified his mammoth transfer fee of £66.8m.

The Brazilian was signed in part due to Loris Karius’ dismal display in the 2018 Champions League final. Karius dropped two clangers on the night, motivating Liverpool to break the bank for Allison.

Yet three years later, Karius remains on Liverpool’s books. Two loan stints materialised, while rumours of a permanent switch to Swiss side Basel surfaced over the summer.

That move did not come to fruition, though a recent report indicated it could be reignited in January.

And if Karius’ latest comments are anything to go by, his exit is looking like a certainty. The German is in the final year of his contract and recently told German newspaper Bild of his desire to play “every week”. Clearly, that demand is extremely unlikely to be satisfied at Anfield with Caoimhin Kelleher and Adrian also on the books.

“I’ve been out for about six weeks [with injury] and I’ll try to re-join training after the international break and get back in top shape,” Karius told Bild (via 90min).

Liverpool interested in FC Porto pair Liverpool are reportedly interested in FC Porto duo Luis Diaz and Fabio Vieira, with more news on links with Allan Saint-Maximin as ex-Peter Crouch has his say on Mohammed Salah.

“We’ll see what will happen in the winter. My goal is to be under the bar every week. We’ll see where that is.

“There were a few clubs in the picture [in the summer], but that didn’t get off the ground for various reasons.”

Though Karius is unlikely to command a large fee, Liverpool have proven themselves to be canny operators in the market.

As such, it would appear most likely they will sanction a permanent sale come January – should firm interest emerge. If not, they face losing Karius for nothing next summer.

Koeman on the brink at Barcelona, who will replace him?



Firmino responds to “dispute” over places

Meanwhile, Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has said that the battle for game time in Klopp’s front line is a “healthy” one.

Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah have long enjoyed a harmonious relationship up top at Anfield. The trio reached 250 Reds goals between them in all competitions at the end of the club’s Premier League title-winning season.

However, Diogo Jota’s arrival has shaken up the pecking order. The Portuguese has a record of a goal every two games so far, with a lot of them the first or the winning goal in matches.

According to Firmino, though, Liverpool still have harmony up top despite the shift in roles of late.

“I’m at peace. It’s a healthy dispute,” the Brazilian told TNT Sports Brazil.

“Everyone who enters there tries to do their best and help Liverpool’s team. Whoever is entering is doing the job and is playing very well. So we have to continue. All with the intention of helping the team in search of victory.”

READ MORE: Liverpool chasing thrilling winger forcing way into Deschamps’ France plans