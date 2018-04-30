Liverpool lose Emre Can fight as star agrees five-year deal elsewhere

Emre Can has agreed to sign for Juventus on a five-year contract this summer, according to reports in the Italian media.

The Liverpool midfielder will be out of contract in a matter of weeks and has found himself a man in demand with the Germany star receiving approaches from multiple clubs.

Juventus had led the charge, with the likes of Real Madrid, PSG, Bayern Munich, Manchester City and even Manchester United all linked with the former Bayer Leverkusen star’s signature.

Can also had the option to stay at Liverpool after becoming an important member of the engine room under Jurgen Klopp.

The midfielder had refused to keep all talk on his future under wraps while Liverpool remain in contention to win the Champions League.

However, Italian newspapers Tuttosport and il Gazzetta dello Sport claims Can has given Juventus his word he will sign for them this summer and claims a five-year deal, worth an estimated £100,000 a week.

The papers claim only a few details are left to be finalised before the announcement can be made official, but it now appears certain the 24-year-old is heading to Turin.

The likely summer departure of Claudio Marchisio and the advancing years of Sami Khedira had meant Juve were desperate to bring fresh blood into their midfield and it seems they have finally got their man in Can after what has been an 18-month long pursuit.

