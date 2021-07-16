Liverpool have lowered their summer transfer demands as they look to finally sell winger Harry Wilson, according to a report.

The 24-year-old has remained a peripheral figure at Anfield since he broke through to the first team in 2018. In fact, he impressed in a loan spell with Derby in 2018/19. Following that move, he joined Bournemouth, which remains the only Premier League experience he has earned in his career so far.

Off the back of that move, Liverpool hoped to sell Wilson in a permanent deal to Burnley. That £11million transfer almost went through, but after it broke down, the Reds had to accept another loan proposal from Cardiff.

Early on in this summer’s transfer window, Championship club Swansea and Benfica are among the teams to have shown interest.

While no deal has yet progressed, the Daily Mirror claims that Liverpool feel ‘determined’ to sell him.

As such, they will accept £10million bids, £1million less than last summer’s failed deal with Burnley.

Still, the Reds are willing to lower their demands further if they need to, such is their urgency to sell Wilson. That is because the transfer market has changed due to the coronavirus pandemic and club chiefs realise he is worth less.

Nevertheless, Wilson has two years left on his contract so Liverpool will hope to use that as a negotiating tool.

The Daily Mirror adds that Wilson would prefer a Premier League move, given he enjoyed his time at Bournemouth.

So far, though, Brentford are the only club to have registered interest. The Bees are also closing in on a club-record deal for Celtic centre-back Kristoffer Ajer.

Wilson scored seven goals for the Cherries and has racked up 90 appearances in his time in the Championship.

Konate excited for Liverpool spell

As for Liverpool arrivals, the Reds have added to their squad by bringing in centre-back Ibrahima Konate.

The French centre-back will add mettle to the defence, following last season’s injury struggles.

Speaking in his first interview at the club, he opened up on his best traits and an instant link-up with Virgil van Dijk.