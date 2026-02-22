Tottenham set tempting price as Liverpool hunt ‘generational’ signing

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly given Lucas Bergvall an enticing valuation as Liverpool track the midfielder and two of his team-mates.

Bergvall made 12 appearances for Brommapojkarna before joining fellow Swedish club Djurgardens in February 2023. Bergvall quickly made a name for himself as one of the best teenage midfielders in Europe, prompting interest from some of the biggest clubs around.

Barcelona tried to sign the Sweden international but were surprisingly beaten to the deal by Tottenham, who finalised an £8.5million deal.

Bergvall joined Spurs in July 2024, and the transfer has proven to be a great piece of business. The 20-year-old is a classy performer who is on his way to becoming one of the Premier League’s top midfielders.

Bergvall is currently recovering from an ankle injury, though his stock remains very high.

According to Swedish outlet Fotboll Direkt, Spurs now value Bergvall at around £57m (€65m / $77m).

That is news which will alert several of Spurs’ Premier League rivals, most notably Liverpool.

Sources confirmed to us on Wednesday that Liverpool have entered the race for Bergvall’s potential capture.

The Reds have registered their interest in him and are closely monitoring developments in case there is an opportunity to pounce.

We understand Villa are also in the frame to snare Bergvall, who has been called a ‘genuine generational talent’ by Spurs’ head scout Rob Mackenzie.

On February 14, David Ornstein revealed that Spurs rejected enquiries from Chelsea and Villa for the starlet in January.

Spurs’ struggles could give Liverpool, Chelsea or Villa a better chance of signing him.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Bergvall among three Liverpool targets

Confidence is low that interim manager Igor Tudor can turn things around, with Spurs currently sat in 16th place.

Falling out of Europe again would be a huge blow for the north London club.

Bergvall is incredibly one of three Spurs players Liverpool are interested in. It emerged earlier on Sunday that Arne Slot’s side have repeatedly sent scouts to watch defender Luka Vuskovic shine on loan at Hamburg.

Manchester City, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have all been dazzled by Vuskovic’s form, too. Spurs value the centre-back at €60-70m (£52-61m).

Plus, we revealed on February 7 that Liverpool have identified fellow Spurs defender Micky van de Ven as a possible replacement for Ibrahima Konate.

Liverpool: Leeds star eyed; shock sale

Liverpool plotting surprise move for Leeds United star as painful Anfield exit beckons – report

Liverpool to approve shock sale on one condition as FSG identify two dream replacements – journalist

Newcastle stance on jaw-dropping Anthony Gordon sale revealed as Liverpool, Man Utd launch ‘enquiries’