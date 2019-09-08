Virgil van Dijk has reportedly committed his future to Liverpool and is being rewarded with a huge wage increase.

The Holland centre-back has been given a new contract by Liverpool, according to the Daily Express, following Manchester United’s summer signing of Harry Maguire in an £80m deal that eclipsed Van Dijk’s fee when he joined the Reds from Southampton.

It has been reported that Maguire was given £190,00-a-week after securing his move away from the King Power Stadium, prompting the Reds to almost double Van Dijk’s salary.

The 28-year-old’s new deal sees him commit his next six years to the Anfield club, while his salary will pay him closer to £200,000-a-week.

The new deal also increased his basic pay, resulting in the player being less dependant on add-ons such as clean sheets and appearances.

The report added that while it is understood Liverpool had been in discussions with Van Dijk over a new deal before Maguire sealed his Old Trafford move, the England man’s switch helped expedite a deal between Van Dijlk’s representatives and Liverpool.

Van Dijk was again in imperious form as Holland sealed a superb 4-2 win over Germany in Euro 2020 qualifying on Friday night.

Read more: The president of Brazilian club Gremio has hinted that potential Club World Cup opponents Liverpool are not the best team in Europe.

Get the latest personalised Reds products on our new TEAMtalk Liverpool shop!