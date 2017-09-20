Liverpool made attempt to sign Bayern star as Coutinho replacement

Liverpool tried to sign Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller this summer, according to reports in Germany.

Jurgen Klopp wanted to bring the 28-year-old to Anfield as he prepared for losing Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona.

The La Liga giants placed several bids Coutinho over the summer after seeing their own star Neymar depart for Paris Saint-Germain in a world-record deal.

Coutinho even submitted a transfer request in an attempt to force through a move, however Liverpool continued to reject bids as they failed to source a replacement.

German outlet Bild claims that one of the replacements Klopp was lining up was indeed Muller, however nothing ever came of the deal as Bayern never gave the approach any serious consideration.

The report claims that Liverpool were prepared to reinvest €100million (£88m) of Coutinho’s eventual fee to lure the 28-year-old to the Premier League.