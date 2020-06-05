Liverpool’s main reason not to pursue a move for RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner has reportedly been revealed, as Chelsea close in on the striker.

Frank Lampard’s men appear to have won the race for Werner after meeting the £53million exit clause in his contract, with the Germany forward agreeing a massive £9m-a-year-package to move to Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool had been strongly linked for months with a move for the 24-year-old with speculation rising since his return to Bundesliga action in the past few weeks.

It emerged recently that Werner had held talks with Liverpool, who were said to be favourites, but it was revealed earlier this week that Jurgen Klopp’s side are unwilling to meet his £53million release clause.

And that delay has allowed Chelsea to surprisingly step in, with Bild claiming Frank Lampard’s side had now secured his signing – thanks in part to their promise of a massive financial package.

But things could have been so different, with a report in The Athletic claiming that Werner actually set Liverpool a separate deadline to make a final decision on whether they were prepared to meet his release clause.

Klopp is said to have ‘consulted with Liverpool owners FSG, then called Werner to explain why the move would not happen’. The report adds that the Reds boss ‘insisted the reasoning was purely financial’.

Werner is reported to have ‘accepted the explanation’ and the two men ‘remain on good terms’.

The Athletic added that ‘FSG do not take money out of Liverpool but they do expect the club to live within its means’.

Indeed, the message coming from Anfield ahead of the summer transfer window opening has been that there will be no major signings in the coming transfer window.

