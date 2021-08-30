Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards could leave his role at the end of the current season, sparking a shake-up at Anfield, according to reports.

Edwards took up his current position in November 2016 after an exciting rise behind the scenes with the Reds. Indeed, he initially moved to Anfield in 2011 as head of performance and analysis. He then became director of technical performance in 2013, before working as technical director in 2016.

In his current role, though, he has masterminded the deals which have seen Liverpool become so successful under Jurgen Klopp.

Under his stewardship, the likes of Mohamed Salah, Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk have all signed.

According to The Athletic, though, Edwards will likely step down and move on at the end of the current season.

The report does not state the reason why, but suggests that he wants to end his time at Liverpool on a high note.

In fact, Edwards and Liverpool chiefs have had ‘amicable’ discussions over his future ‘for some time’. Furthermore, ‘no other teams’ are influencing the decision.

However, his contract only expires next summer. As such, he could yet perform a U-turn and sign a new deal.

In any case, Liverpool are hoping to persuade their transfer guru to stay on and extend his association with the club.

As well as bringing the likes of Alisson and Van Dijk to the club, Edwards has proved crucial in retaining those players.

The duo, as well as Fabinho and Trent Alexander-Arnold, have all signed new long-term contracts this summer. Meanwhile, Edwards played a vital role in Klopp’s own extension in 2019.

In a separate report, The Times claims that Edwards could yet stay on and step down next summer instead.

Liverpool have Michael Edwards successor

The Athletic‘s report adds, though, that Liverpool are in ‘good shape’ if Edwards does depart this summer.

They promoted Julian Ward to assistant sporting director last December. He has become ‘increasingly visible’ and ‘influential’ at Anfield since then and he could step up again.

Indeed, he has formed solid working relationships with his superior, Klopp and Liverpool’s other recruitment staff.

On the pitch, meanwhile, Liverpool headed into the international break following a 1-1 draw with Chelsea on Saturday.