Liverpool make contact with mother and agent of PSG star

Liverpool are ‘very keen’ to land Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot on a free transfer, according to reports.

Jurgen Klopp is understood to have pursued the France international when he was manager of Borussia Dortmund and is a long-term admirer of the 23-year-old.

Rabiot has rejected all offers to renew his contract at the Ligue 1 club with the midfielder in the last year of his current deal.

He was linked heavily with a move to Spanish giants Barcelona over the summer but PSG rejected any approaches from other clubs for their star.

However, Rabiot will be able to talk to other sides in January about joining them next season, unless PSG can agree fresh terms.

And sources have told ESPN FC that Liverpool have contacted the mother and agent of Rabiot as they are interested in landing him on a free at the end of the campaign.

Another source has told ESPN FC that Klopp and Rabiot have already spoken on the phone about the possibility of a move.

The Reds are unlikely to be the only club to be interested in the Frenchman’s services but Rabiot did say in an interview in October 2017 that he grew up loving Liverpool.

“I would love to play in the Premier League, not necessarily one club in particular, even though I was very fond of Liverpool when I was young,” he told RMC at the time.

