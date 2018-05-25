Liverpool make definitive decision over €60m-rated keeper target

Liverpool have reportedly snubbed AC Milan’s asking price for €60m-rated Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

With financial uncertainties surrounding Milan, such as UEFA’s rejection of their settlement proposal with regards to refinancing the club’s debt, the Rossoneri have been tipped to sell their prised young asset.

Donnarumma has been linked with a move to both Liverpool and PSG after a breakdown in the relationship between him, his agent Mino Raiola and the Milan supporters.

Recent reports have, however, suggested that Donnarumma wants to stay at Milan and win the fans over, but Raiola has been offering his client to different clubs.

He has reportedly held talks with Champions League finalists Liverpool over a move to Anfield, but the Reds have baulked at the Rossoneri’s €50-60million asking price, Calciomercato claim.

Raiola’s plan was to send the 19-year old to PSG, but the French side are now close to getting Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon.

The report goes on to claim that the Parisians would have only offered €40m for Donnarumma anyway, and that Liverpool are still interested, but only if the price is reduced.