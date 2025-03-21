Liverpool have approached both Chelsea and one of their star players about a potential summer swoop, and a report has detailed what the Blues’ response will be.

TEAMtalk understands Liverpool are gearing up for a historic summer window, with the Reds finally set to splash the cash after three windows of relative inaction. The only player Liverpool landed since the summer of 2023 is Federico Chiesa whose impact has been minimal this term. Giorgi Mamardashvili was banked, though won’t arrive until season’s end and won’t displace Alisson Becker in the short-term anyway.

Additions are being sought in at least five positions – centre-back, left-back, central midfield, winger and striker. A right-back will also be signed if Trent Alexander-Arnold is lured to Real Madrid via free agency.

The latest from David Ornstein in a Q&A for the Athletic suggested Liverpool remain confident Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah will agree extensions. But even if Van Dijk stays, it’s our understanding a new centre-back will be signed anyway.

Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen is on Liverpool’s radar and can be prised away from the south coast through a £50m release clause. Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi is a long-term target for the Reds.

Another centre-half who’s been on Liverpool’s radar for the long haul is Chelsea’s Levi Colwill. And according to the latest from TBR Football, Liverpool have reignited their pursuit.

It’s claimed the Premier League leaders have asked both Chelsea and Colwill’s camp about a summer move to Anfield.

Levi Colwill to Liverpool… can it happen?

The left-footer is rated highly at Stamford Bridge and per the report, is viewed as a ‘cornerstone’ of the club and a future captain.

The 22-year-old also has an admirer in Thomas Tuchel who included Colwill in his first England squad.

Brighton previously saw a bid worth £30m knocked back by the Blues after Colwill impressed during a season-long loan at the AMEX. A rumoured £40m bid was reportedly in the works, though never materialised.

Liverpool too have touched base with Chelsea regarding Colwill on several occasions. However, as with Brighton, TBR Football suggest Liverpool face a tough task getting a deal over the line.

Aside from Chelsea’s reluctance to part ways, it’s also stated Colwill is ‘not looking at a change anytime soon.’

Liverpool may be wise to resign this one to the scrapheap or run the risk of chasing a lost cause.

