Liverpool make final decision on whether to sign Arsenal star

Liverpool have opted against making a summer move for Arsenal and Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey, according to reports.

Ramsey’s current contract runs out at the end of the season, meaning the talented midfielder will be available as a free agent next summer, after Arsenal withdrew their offer of a new deal.

The Wales international was unhappy with Arsenal’s approach to the situation as they initially refrained from giving a valid reason as to why the offer was withdrawn.

But the 27-year-old has been now told by the club that their will be no new offer, and Ramsey has conceded that this will be his last as a Gunner.

Manchester United and Chelsea have been heavily linked with a move for the midfielder, while reports also claim that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is in the market for a new central midfielder.

However, according to Sky Sports, Liverpool have no interest in signing Ramsey, even should he be available on a free transfer.

Speaking after Arsenal’s slender League cup victory over League One side Blackpool on Wednesday evening, Unai Emery insisted he had been pleased with Ramsey’s attitude amid uncertainty surrounding his future off-the-field.

“The most important thing for me with Aaron is, I spoke with him last week, his spirit, his quality, his confidence, his focus to us in training, in matches like today,” said Emery.

“He played for 20 minutes against Crystal Palace, he played with this spirit.

“He’s focused with us, with the training and in every match like today also. He is working very well.”

