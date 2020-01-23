Liverpool are reported to have already opened talks with Pedro Brazao’s agent in a bid to beat a plethora of admirers for the talented Nice winger.

The Reds have largely been quiet in recent transfer windows, using the summer market to bolster their youth ranks with Harvey Elliott and Sepp van den Berg.

Jurgen Klopp‘s latest marquee signing, however, came earlier this month with Takumi Minamino arriving from RB Salzburg, before Joe Hardy joined the Under-23s team from Brentford.

Three of those four most recent signings are very much ones for the future and it’s likely that is in the Reds thinking once again after they were mentioned as admirers of Portuguese forward Brazao earlier in the week.

According to French news outlet RMC Sport (via Get Football News France), Liverpool have been keeping a close watch on the 17-year-old, who can play as a left winger and an attacking midfielder.

But with PSG, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Sporting Lisbon also plotting a move for the player, French publication Footmercato now claims that both the Reds and PSG have already contacted Brazao’s representatives over a possible transfer.

However, with Brazao – who has so far made just one substitute appearance for Patrick Vieira’s side – contracted to Nice until 2022, the Ligue 1 side are unlikely to allow the player to leave without a fight.

After progressing with Nice’s Under-19s, Brazao has regularly trained with the club’s senior stars, suggesting his breakthrough into the first team is getting ever closer. And while he has got that one sub appearance to his name so far, Vieira is thought to rate the youngster highly and will do all he can to keep the youngster with his club.

However, Brazao’s agent’s will be able to carve out a more lucrative package for the youngster at both Anfield and the Parc des Princes and it remains to be seen what their thinking for the player will be.

Either way, Liverpool will hope that by already opening talks with his representatives, it will be Anfield where the two-times Portuguese U19 winger will be heading to next.

