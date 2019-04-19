Liverpool make first move to secure €70million Fiorentina star

Liverpool have enquired about a possible summer move for Fiorentina’s star winger Federico Chiesa, according to reports in Italy.

Chiesa has established himself as the star man at Fiorentina and a leading light for Roberto Mancini’s Italy, leading to a plethora of interest in the 21-year-old playmaker.

Primarily a winger, Chiesa is capable of playing either as a forward or as an attacking midielder – exactly the sort of player Liverpool have arguably missed since offloading Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona in a £142million deal in January 2018.

Chiesa has had another good season in Serie A for the Viola with twelve goals and four assists in 34 appearances in all competitions.

Juventus have been heavily linked with the Italy international in recent months with the Old Lady thought to be in pole position for his services.

However, Gazzetta dello Sport claim that Premier League side Liverpool have now ‘enquired’ about Chiesa, with the Reds weighing up their options ahead of the summer transfer window.

As Chiesa normally plays on the right flank, it would appear that he could be utilised as a back-up for Mohamed Salah, whose own future at the club is apparently uncertain.

The report adds that Fiorentina would be looking for a fee in the region of €70million for the winger, who has 11 caps for Italy.

Chiesa has a contract that runs until the summer of 2022 at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

