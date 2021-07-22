Liverpool are reportedly ready to take advantage of the uncertainty surrounding Franck Kessie’s future after it was claimed they had made contact with the AC Milan midfielder’s agent.

The 24-year-old is regarded as one of the elite midfielders in Serie A, since moving from Atalanta. Kessie has just a year left on his deal at the San Siro and Milan are, understandably, desperate to pin him to a new deal.

However, having rejected at least one proposal from Milan, time is now running down on his deal.

That has, predictably, led to a series of links with Premier League suitors. Arsenal and Tottenham have long-standing links with the Ivorian. Chelsea too have also been mentioned as having an interest, while Newcastle and Wolves have been linked with ambitious moves in the past.

However, reports linking him with a move to Anfield have emerged in the Italian media on Thursday. As per Sport Mediaset journalist Claudio Ramondi, the Reds have already opened talks to bring the Ivorian to Merseyside.

Ramondi claims Reds sporting director Michael Edwards has been in contact with Kessie’s agent and tabled a huge package. And according to the report, that is worth a giant €8m a season to the player.

That would equate to an extremely healthy £130,000 a week salary if the reports prove to be accurate.

That would also spell big problems for Milan. After failing to tie him to a new deal, they will reportedly raise their offer to €6m a season (£98k a week).

Sport Mediaset, however, do insist at this stage that there are no indications that Kessie wants to quit Milan.

Liverpool priority is a midfielder

During his four years at Milan, Kessie has played 184 times for the Rossoneri, scoring 30 times.

Despite having a year to run on his deal, Milan would likely demand at least €30m for the midfielder.

Even so, that deal could prove tempting to Liverpool.

Edwards, it’s reported, is to prioritise the capture of a new midfielder to replace Georginio Wijnaldum.

The 30-year-old left Anfield as a free agent after the Reds refused to hand him his preferred contract terms. While any player in midfield leaving would leave a gap in the team, Wijnaldum’s exit poses a key problem. He proved an almost ever-present and a pivotal star for Klopp, who wanted him to stay.

As is the policy from Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG), though, the club must sell to buy. Marko Grujic has left for Porto, while Taiwo Awoniyi is moving to Union Berlin.

