Euro Paper Talk: Liverpool make ‘juicy’ €25m offer to land Spanish midfield sensation; Tottenham to make fresh €45m defender bid despite Van de Ven agreement

Liverpool have stepped up their interest in signing a Celta Vigo midfielder, with a fresh offer made for the player, while Thursday’s Euro Paper Talk claims Tottenham will not rest on just signing Micky van de Ven and will make a further offer for another Bundesliga star before the transfer window shuts.

KLOPP MAKES HIS MOVE FOR CELTA SENSATION

Liverpool have reportedly made an offer of €25m (£21.5m) to lure a highly-rated LaLiga attacking midfielder to Anfield this summer.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is well known to be on the hunt for one more midfield arrival, having lost both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to Saudi Arabia in a matter of days.

Southampton’s Romeo Lavia remains a top target, while there are suggestions in some quarters that Liverpool have also renewed their interest in Brighton’s Moises Caicedo.

But now a fresh report from Spain states that the Anfield outfit are in the market for a different type of midfielder and have made a bid for 21-year-old Celta Vigo star Gabri Veiga.

It was reported last week that Reds officials had met with club legend Rafa Benitez, who is now in charge of Celta, to discuss the highly-rated talent. And now a report from Deportes COPE Galicia (via Estadio Deportivo) claims there has now been an offer.

Liverpool make cheeky offer for Celta star

The report says Liverpool have made a ‘juicy’ €25m bid for Veiga, who currently has a €40m (£34m) release clause.

Veiga is considered much more of attacking midfielder than the players currently at Klopp’s disposal, which is not really what they have been chasing recently in terms of Lavia and Caicedo.

The Spain Under-21 star scored an impressive 11 goals in 36 appearances in LaLiga last season and is also on the radar of Chelsea, Manchester City and Real Madrid.

However, Estadio Deportivo adds that the Premier League is Veiga’s most likely next destination – giving Liverpool a strong chance of completing a deal.

It just remains to be seen whether Klopp will pursue a move for a more attacking midfielder, having lost two defensive ones in Henderson and Fabinho.

TOTTENHAM NOT JUST CONTENT WITH VAN DE VEN DEAL

Tottenham are ‘planning to make a new €45m offer’ for Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba, despite closing in on a deal for Micky van de Ven. (Sport)

Atalanta have agreed to the terms of a deal for Aston Villa target Charles De Ketelaere with Milan and are now waiting for the player to sign off on the move. (TMW)

Despite recent claims that Erik ten Hag has asked Manchester United to try and sign Aurelien Tchouameni from Real Madrid, the option of Sofyan Amrabat arriving still remains a viable one. (Corriere dello Sport)

Barcelona will have to continue searching for an exit route for Clement Lenglet, after the Tottenham target rejected a move to Saudi Arabia. (David Bernabeu)

Everton remain locked in negotiations with Sporting Lisbon striker Chermiti over his contract terms but expect a deal to be finalised before the end of the week. (Record)

Inter are confident on completing a deal for West Ham striker Gianluca Scamacca as negotiations between parties are underway. Their current bid remains €25m, with add-ons included. (Fabrizio Romano)

PSG AGREE TERMS WITH MAN UTD, CHELSEA TARGET

PSG have agreed personal terms with Benfica’s Goncalo Ramos, although the Portuguese outfit are demanding a €80m fee for the Manchester United and Chelsea target. (RMC Sport)

Atletico Madrid are set to send a proposal to fellow Spanish side Real Sociedad for defensive midfielder Martin Zubimendi, who has also been heavily linked with Barcelona. (Mundo Deportivo)

Alexis Sanchez is keen to return to Inter after leaving Olympique Marseille on a free transfer. The former Arsenal and Man Utd attacker has already rejected a move to Saudi Arabia. (Corriere della Sera)

RB Leipzig are closing in on completing the signing of Lyon defender Castello Lukeba as a replacement for Manchester City-bound Josko Gvardiol. (Kicker)

Roma had their first offer turned down, but are now stepping up talks with Santos for striker Marcos Leonardo, reaching €18m with various bonuses. (Sky Sport Italia)

Andi Zeqiri is ‘very likely’ to leave Brighton this summer, with his agent confirming as much in his latest comments. (Blick)

Inter and Udinese have agreed a deal in principle for Lazar Samardzic, with the transfer expected to take place in the next 24/48 hours. (Fabrizio Romano)

Torino have reportedly turned down Lazio’s improved offer for midfielder Samuele Ricci and a new proposal is expected soon. (Tuttosport)

Reports in Argentina suggest that Salernitana are edging closer to a deal for San Lorenzo creative midfielder Agustin Martegani. (Football Italia)