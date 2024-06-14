Euro Paper Talk: Liverpool make last-ditch bid to hijack Juventus ‘done deal’ and avert potential Slot crisis; big Tottenham, Romero exit update

Arne Slot looks set to fail in bid to land Michele di Gregorio

Liverpool have made third and final bid to beat Juventus to a Serie A keeper that looks destined to fail, while Tottenham have made their stand over Real Madrid’s interest in outstanding defender Cristian Romero – all in Friday’s Euro Paper Talk.

LIVERPOOL MAKE FINAL PLAY FOR SERIE A STOPPER

It’s no secret that there is a potential goalkeeping issue brewing at Liverpool for Arne Slot to deal with as one of his first jobs, and it appears that a move for a Serie A star is still not out of the question.

No.1 Alisson continues to be heavily linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League, despite reportedly turning down an offer to join up with former Anfield teammate Sadio Mane at Al-Nassr.

It’s the issue of backup stopper that could end up giving Slot a real headache, with Caoimhin Kelleher keen to prove himself as a No.1 elsewhere are stepping into the Brazilian’s shoes countless times since moving to Merseyside back in 2019.

TT understands that Celtic and Wolves are both keen on signing the Republic of Ireland international, while third-string stopper Adrian could also be on his way.

The Spaniard will be out of contract from July 1, although it’s reported that the offer of a further year for the 37-year-old is on the table.

The issue is that his former club Real Madrid are keen to bring Adrian back to his homeland as they rejig their goalkeeping department this summer.

At this stage, it remains to be seen exactly which direction Adrian will turn but, either way, Slot will need to get a new keeper on board and it appears that a last-ditch attempt is being made to beat Juventus to AC Monza stopper Michele Di Gregorio.

That may prove a little tricky, given that Fabrizio Romano claims the 26-year-old’s switch to Turin is now in ‘Here We Go’ mode. However, Tuttosport reports that Liverpool have made a late attempt to secure his signature.

Di Gregorio a long-time Liverpool target

The Merseyside club have been trying to sign the Italian for some time and it’s reported that the Reds made the ‘third and final attempt’ to Monza when they offered €25m.

However, it’s reported that Monza CEO Adriano Galliani and Di Gregorio have given their word to the Old Lady and are not prepared to go back on it at this stage. That leaves Juve out in front to get a deal done for the talented stopper.

Tuttosport adds that Juventus have a deal in place with Monza to sign Di Gregorio on a loan deal [with €4m loan fee] with a buying option set at €16m.

The cost of the deal is €5m less than what Liverpool are said to have offered, but Juventus still appear to beaten the Reds to the transfer.

For Liverpool, it means switching their focus elsewhere, with Feyenoord stopper Justin Bijlow still being linked with a move to Merseyside due to his connection with Slot.

PSG MUSCLE IN ON MAN UTD NEVES MOVE

Benfica midfielder João Neves is Paris Saint-Germain’s top target this summer. The Portugal international has also been heavily linked with Manchester United and Liverpool. (Record)

Liverpool and Manchester United are still actively pursuing Real Madrid summer target, central defender Leny Yoro from Lille. (Various)

Barcelona have been offered Spain international forward Ayoze Perez for just €4m as Real Betis look to cut their losses. (Mundo Deportivo)

Stuttgart centre-back Waldemar Anton is reportedly the subject of enquiries from Liverpool in hopes of signing him this summer. (Bild)

Sporting CP are unwilling to lower their asking price for forward Viktor Gyokeres amid Arsenal interest. (Various)

MERINO RESPONDS TO BARCELONA LINKS

Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino claims Barcelona’s interest in him is a massive ‘compliment’ but admits his main focus is currently on the Euros. (Football Espana)

Borussia Dortmund are on the same page as veteran defender Mats Hummels, with no plans to continue together and time to part ways. Hummels is prepared to leave as free agent but will not be heading to Saudi Arabia. (Fabrizio Romano)

Former Brighton coach Roberto De Zerbi reportedly has an agreement in principle to take over as head coach of Ligue 1 side Marseille, and is now discussing the finer details of his contract. (Various)

Meanwhile, Brighton are set to pay €6-7m for St. Pauli manager Fabian Hürzeler to make him De Zerbi’s successor. (Sky Germany)

Napoli are reportedly offering €35m to Torino for central defender Alessandro Buongiorno, while talks continue with Mario Hermoso for a signing-on bonus. (Sportitalia)

TOTTENHAM STANDING FIRM OVER ROMERO

Tottenham are completely dismissing reports Cristian Romero could join Real Madrid this summer. They view the 26-year-old centre-back as completely ‘untouchable’. (Various)

Juventus are interested in bringing back former striker Alvaro Morata, and could include current forward Moise Kean to get the deal across the line. (Calciomercato)

Serie A side Genoa have sent a formal approach to Tottenham for out-of-favour defender Djed Spence. (Fabrizio Romano)

Barcelona club president Joan Laporta accidentally disclosed Oriol Romeu’s request to leave the club this summer during the Barca Reservat’ podcast from Catalunya Radio. (Mundo Deportivo)

Milan are interested in striking a deal with Atletico Madrid for 20-year-old striker Samu Omorodion in the event that they are unable to get a deal done for Bologna talisman and Premier League target Joshua Zirkzee. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)