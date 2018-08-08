Liverpool make midfielder decision as Chelsea ready £53m Fekir assault

Liverpool have pulled out of the race to sign Nabil Fekir, but Chelsea are primed for a late assault according to the latest reports.

Football London claim that Jurgen Klopp has finally decided to withdraw from the race to sign Fekir in a late summer deal.

The France international was on the verge of a £53million move to Liverpool earlier this summer, only for the move to collapse in strange circumstances with a row emerging over his fee and a long-standing knee injury.

Lyon manager Bruno Genesio refused to rule out the chances of Fekir leaving the club this summer in a recent interview.

Express Sport now state that “Chelsea and Lyon talked over a deal for Fekir last night, after the pre-season friendly between the two teams in London”.

In addition, they claim that the Blues want the France international to be a “dramatic late transfer” with the club “accelerating their plans” to get him in before Thursday’s 5pm deadline.

