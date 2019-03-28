Liverpool make stance clear on star winger as Real Madrid talk continues

Liverpool have made their stance clear and they will not entertain any offers for star winger Sadio Mane, a report claims.

Mane has been one of Jurgen Klopp’s most important players this season, scoring 11 goals in his last 11 games and helping the Reds to reach the last eight of the Champions League and mount a title push.

The Senegal international has earned admiring glances from Real Madrid in particular, with widespread speculation suggesting that returning boss Zinedine Zidane is planning to overhaul the squad this summer with a number of high-profile signings.

Recent reports claimed that there is concrete interest from Real in Mane, while an update from Spain on Wednesday stated that Mane ‘has been seduced’ by the idea of playing under Zidane at the Bernabeu.

Spanish newspaper El Confidencial added that ‘Zizou’s magnetism’ will have a big say as to whether Mane stays at Liverpool or joins Real.

However, The Mirror provide a crucial update on the situation by insisting that the Premier League leaders will not sell Mane under any conditions this summer.

Mane signed a new deal in November to keep him at Anfield until 2023 and has no buy-out in his deal, while Liverpool will reportedly ‘reject all overtures’.

They also believe that the 26-year-old is happy at Anfield and ‘will not agitate for a move’, and are ‘paying little mind’ to the reported interest from the Bernabeu club.

