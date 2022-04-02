All change at the top of the table, for a few hours at least, as this weekend’s Premier League Predictions tips up big wins for Liverpool but then Manchester City, while there’s a big difference of opinion on Tottenham v Newcastle and more dropped points for Manchester United.

The weekend kicks off with a chance for Liverpool to claim top spot when they face Watford in the lunchtime game, although City can hit back admittedly when they host Burnley later on Saturday.

There are also huge games affecting the European places and relegation, with West Ham and Tottenham hosting Everton and Newcastle respectively. Leeds are also looking to make it three wins on the spin in their bid to pull away from the drop zone when they host Southampton.

As for this week’s challenger, singer-songwriter Andrew Cushin tries his luck against our man Rob. But can the big Newcastle fan correctly forecast the sometimes unpredictable nature of the Premier League?



You can check out Andrew's music right here…

Last time out bassist Nathan Fairweather from the band Rolo Tomassi was in the hotseat. You can check out how they both got on right here.

Premier League Predictions – Matchday 31

Liverpool v Watford (Saturday, 12.30pm)

Andrew: 3-0

Rob: 4-1

Brighton v Norwich (Saturday, 3pm)

Andrew: 2-1

Rob: 1-2

Burnley v Manchester City (Saturday, 3pm)

Andrew: 0-4

Rob: 1-4

Chelsea v Brentford (Saturday, 3pm)

Andrew: 1-0

Rob: 3-0

Leeds v Southampton (Saturday, 3pm)

Andrew: 2-2

Rob: 2-1

Wolves v Aston Villa (Saturday, 3pm)

Andrew: 1-1

Rob: 0-0

Manchester United v Leicester (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Andrew: 1-1

Rob: 2-1

West Ham v Everton (Sunday, 2pm)

Andrew: 3-1

Rob: 2-0

Tottenham v Newcastle (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Andrew: 1-7 (SEVEN)

Rob: 3-1

Crystal Palace v Arsenal (Monday, 8pm)

Andrew: 0-2

Rob: 2-1

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Andrew: Being from Newcastle it’s a kind of law that you show at least some interest in the football club. My dad was a Newcastle fan, my fondest memories come from the Europa League fixtures. It was my first experience of European football at St James Park… me and my dad went very regularly.

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite five players for your club, or in general? (Historically or currently)

Andrew: Shay Given, Paul Gascoigne, Peter Beardsley, Alan Shearer and Pavel Srnicek.

Chasing titles in five years

TEAMtalk: What are your thoughts about the current side and your hopes for the season?

Andrew: Well, since the takeover the full city has been on an immense high. I’m confident that we will survive relegation comfortably this year. I also think we’ll be pushing for titles in five seasons.

TEAMtalk: Have you got a soft spot for another team and why?

Andrew: I suppose the Bees (Brentford) are up there at the moment. They’ve supported my music for a little while now as well which is great!

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with you at the moment?

Andrew: The band’s coming on great… it’s still all about me but it’s nice to go on the road with my mates.

We’ve just announced a UK tour for October so that’s next big thing for us in terms of travel. Also a few supports with Paul Weller, Noel Gallagher and festivals to tick off. We’re on course for a good year.

Stream ‘Catch Me If You Can’ on the TEAMtalk Spotify playlist

