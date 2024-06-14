Liverpool are refusing to back down after lodging a third enquiry into the signing of a Chelsea defender who could be the surprise replacement for Virgil van Dijk, according to reports.

Van Dijk’s existing deal at Anfield is due to expire at the end of the 2024/25 season. The Liverpool captain remains an elite-level performer despite turning 33 next month and according to news out of Spain, Van Dijk could soon move to Saudi Arabia.

Reports claim a meeting that took place on Tuesday night between Van Dijk’s representatives and officials from Al-Nassr resulted in a world record proposal.

Van Dijk has reportedly received an offer to become the highest paid defender in world football. The exact details of how much he could earn if reuniting with Sadio Mane at Al-Nassr weren’t divulged.

It’s important to note Liverpool have zero intention of offloading their star centre-half. Nonetheless, money can and often does turn heads in football.

Liverpool are already exploring the market for a new centre-back this summer following confirmation Joel Matip is leaving as a free agent.

Lille’s Leny Yoro is among their targets, though the expectation is the 18-year-old sensation will join Real Madrid if they table a competitive bid.

If Van Dijk were to leave too – or even if he stays – Liverpool’s search for a new starter could take them to Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool in for Levi Colwill… again

Liverpool are long-term admirers of Levi Colwill and have already explored his signing twice before.

The Reds made enquiries into the move last summer and maintained contact through to the January window too.

Chelsea rate the 21-year-old left-footer extremely highly and have insisted he is unavailable for sale.

However, the Blues’ transfer model relies on selling homegrown players for huge profits. The sales of homegrown stars count as pure profit on the balance sheet and thus allow Chelsea to splash out huge sums on new recruits.

Accordingly, the likes of Trevoh Chalobah, Conor Gallagher and Armando Broja are all up for sale at present. Ian Maatsen is another who could depart, with Borussia Dortmund seeking a permanent deal following a successful loan stint.

As previously mentioned, Colwill is not a player the Blues wish to sell. However, a fresh update from HITC has detailed two additional reasons why a move could happen, aside from the fact homegrown sales are extra lucrative.

Colwill unhappy with left-back role – report

Firstly, Liverpool are stated to have once again made contact over the potential signing of Colwill.

Secondly, Colwill isn’t all that thrilled with being played out of position at left-back last season.

Colwill is a centre-half by trade and it’s claimed that’s the position where he sees his future.

Colwill will seek clarity from new boss Enzo Maresca as to where he’s due to line up next season. If Maresca cannot guarantee starts at centre-half, the suggestion is Colwill could look more favourably on an exit and potential move to Anfield.

Of course, the imposing figure of Van Dijk – who occupies the left centre-back spot at Liverpool – is a problem.

But if Van Dijk were to join Al-Nassr, Colwill’s favoured spot would open up. Alternatively, Colwill could take Van Dijk’s place when the Dutchman departs at a later date, whether than be in 2025 when his current contract expires or further into the future.

