Liverpool, Man City battle erupts as world-class Bayern star put up for sale; second Klopp target also available

Liverpool have been given a double transfer boost as reports claim they now have a much better chance at landing Bundesliga pair Maxence Lacroix and Joshua Kimmich, though Manchester City will provide fierce competition for the latter.

Numerous reports have tipped Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool sporting director Jorg Schmadtke to use their Bundesliga connections to take Kimmich to Anfield. Such a move would be a huge transfer coup, given the fact the Bayern Munich star is one of the best midfielders on the planet.

However, Liverpool are not alone in admiring the 28-year-old, as Pep Guardiola’s City are also keeping tabs on his situation ahead of launching what would be a mega-money offer. Real Madrid could bid for Kimmich too, as they hold long-term interest in him.

The likes of Liverpool, City and Madrid were all put on alert on Friday, when it emerged that Bayern are unsure whether to extend Kimmich’s contract beyond 2025. The Germany star has not been putting in the best performances this term, leading to rumours manager Thomas Tuchel might look to sell him and bring in a couple of new midfielders.

And there has now been another big update on Kimmich’s future. According to German source Bild, Bayern have now decided to put him on the market with a view to selling him next summer.

They know that some very wealthy clubs – mainly City and Madrid – are interested, which could hand them a big transfer fee at the end of the season.

But Liverpool cannot be ruled out. Even though they signed four new midfielders in the summer, they could still do with replacing Thiago Alcantara if he moves on at the end of his contract. And Kimmich would be a brilliant replacement, given his world-class ability.

Kimmich is not the only Bundesliga star who might become part of Klopp’s squad in 2024. Wolfsburg defender Lacroix is another who has been heavily linked with Liverpool of late.

Liverpool in for Bayern, Wolfsburg stars

Lacroix is a 23-year-old Frenchman who is making a name for himself as one of the top centre-backs in Germany. And signing him would help Klopp move on from Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip, once the ageing duo depart.

As per transfer insider Ben Jacobs, Lacroix could be available for between £26-30m, which represents good value for someone of Lacroix’s age and profile. Wolfsburg are gradually warming to the idea of selling the former France U20 international, and that could play right into Liverpool’s hands.

Jacobs also suggests that Liverpool will walk away from negotiations if Lacroix’s price tag rises significantly. But that appears unlikely at this point, meaning Klopp could soon have two new players in Kimmich and Lacroix added to his squad.

