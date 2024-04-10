Liverpool, Man City battling Real Madrid for Xabi Alonso favourite; contract talks ON amid heated race

Bayer Leverkusen are on the cusp of winning their first-ever Bundesliga title and TEAMtalk sources state that Liverpool and Manchester City are chasing one of their best players.

Xabi Alonso has led the German club to a sensational season that sees them unbeaten after 28 league matches, while they have a great chance of lifting the Europa League, too.

Alonso’s success as manager resulted in Liverpool making him their top target to replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, but the Spaniard has decided to stay with Leverkusen for at least another season.

Some of the Bundesliga side’s best players are now being watched by some of the biggest clubs in the world and one of those is talented right-back Jeremie Frimpong.

The 23-year-old has been a standout for his side and the Leverkusen are doing all they can to convince him to sign a new deal.

That may prove difficult, however, as TEAMtalk sources have confirmed that Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid have all taken the time to watch the defender.

Liverpool have a well known interest in the former Celtic man and his release clause is a big plus to the Premier League title challengers.

Liverpool, Man City chasing Jeremie Frimpong

Frimpong’s age and his tempting £34m price tag is very attractive to Liverpool and TEAMtalk understands he has been identified as a target who ticks all the boxes.

There is a desire to push Trent Alexander-Arnold into midfield and the club want to bring in a top class full back to help young talent Connor Bradley.

We can also reveal that Manchester City have identified Frimpong as a long-term replacement for Kyle Walker who is entering the final years of his career.

Although the England international believes he can continue to perform at the highest level, Man City started looking at replacements 18 months ago and Frimpong has made their list.

There is no doubt that the English champions have the financial power to offer a mega money contract to the Leverkusen statr and the opportunity to work under Pep Guardiola may be something that is too tempting for him to turn down.

However the Premier League duo will potentially face a battle with Real Madrid, who have also watched Frimpong this season and are big admirers of his.

There is some doubt on how much the Spanish giants would be able to offer to Frimpong this summer, though, due to the fact they are forking out huge sums to bring in Kylian Mbappe on a record contract.

The mood in the Leverkusen camp is very good and TEAMtalk sources say the squad are all close friends and love working under Xabi Alonso.

This may convince Frimpong to pen a new contract and stay at the club, but there is always the risk of missing out on a big move if you don’t take the opportunity.

